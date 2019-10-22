Prisons Service stay top in Super League

PRISONS SERVICE stayed top of the standings in the Terminix Super League, after Match Day Four action last weekend.

Prisons FC registered a 3-1 win over the tottering Guaya United at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) Ground in Arouca on Sunday.

Aaron Peters put Prisons in front after nine minutes, with Troy Moses doubling the lead in the 24th. Raciel Bailey pulled one back for Guaya in the 39th but Nathan Julien’s goal in first half stoppage-time guaranteed Prisons’ third win from four matches.

Prisons are on ten points, with UTT and Police on nine apiece.

UTT and Police had lopsided victories in their respective matches in Arima on Saturday.

At the UTT O’Meara campus, UTT brushed aside Matura ReUnited 8-2.

Kevaughn Connell (11th and 44th) and Glen Walker (79th and 89th) netted two goals apiece, with Keshon Carter (sixth), Dillon Bartholomew (64th), Isaiah Mejias (71st) and Theon James (86th) contributing one apiece.

Joel Hoyte (20th) and Gerald Meloney (84th) were the goal-getters for Matura.

The lawmen cruised past Club Sando Uprising Youths 6-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

Kadeem Riley (28th, 80th and 85th) notched a hat-trick, and there were items from Colin Williams (25th), Andrei Pacheco (55th) and Akeil Thomas (60th).

Queen’s Park were also in a relentless mood, as they trounced RSSR FC 7-0 at the St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Devon Modeste (32nd, 59th and 65th) registered a treble, ex-national midfielder Sean De Silva (30th and 42nd) notched a pair and there were one each from Jason Devenish (22nd) and Kern Gardiner (36th).

Bethel United and Metal X Erin FC played to a 1-1 draw at the Mt Gomery Recreation Ground. Tee Jay Cadiz put the hosts ahead after three minutes, but Erin replied in the 80th through Givon John.

The scheduled encounter between Petit Valley/Diego Martin United and San Fernando Giants was cancelled due to a waterlogged playing field at the St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings.

Match Day Five fixtures will be contested this weekend (October 26 and 27).