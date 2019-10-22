Police: YTC escapees sighted all over T’dad

FROM LEFT: Shakeel Seepersad, Anthony Ramsumair, Darren Scott and Dillano Marcano who escaped from the YTC in Golden Grove Prisons, Arouca. Another inmate, Jaden Fletcher, also escaped.

Senior Northern Division police said today they have been bombarded with reports from members of the public saying they have sighted the five teens who escaped custody from the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Arouca. They have reportedly been seen in different places all over Trinidad.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, an officer said investigators had a general idea of where the teens could be hiding and believe they are at locations all across the island. He said as they were spread out over such a wide area, police from all divisions have been put on alert and are now part of the hunt for the escapees.

While he could not give a timeframe within which the youths were expected to be captured, he said the main priority of the police would be to recapture them and return them to the YTC as quickly as possible.

He also called on the public to be responsible when reporting sightings of the escapees.

The five teens, all of whom were charged for murder, are Anthony Ramsumair, Dillano Marcano, Jaden Fletcher, Shakeel Seepersad and Darren Scott.

They escaped the YTC on October, 3 using a hacksaw blade to cut the bars on the windows of their dormitory.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to their capture.