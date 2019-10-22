No charges yet for Chancellor partygoers

The pool located to the back of the property, where early this morning members of the elite police unit, SORT, Special Operation Response Team conducted an exercise, detaining 22 females and 20 men, investigations are ongoing, Chancellor Heights, Upper Lady Chancellor Road, St Anns. Monday, October 21, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Police are still investigating a pool party at a St Ann's guest house on Sunday which allegedly featured scantily clad women, some of whom are believed to be minors.

Senior police told Newsday that up until this afternoon, none of the 20 men detained have been charged, but police believe they are close to identifying the owner of a revolver confiscated during the raid.

One of the women was identified as a 15-year-old girl who is in the custody of the Children's Authority.

Investigators from the Counter Trafficking Unit were still interviewing the women to determine whether or not they had been trafficked.