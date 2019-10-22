Mother still awaiting outcome of probe in row over hairstyle

This St Stephen's College student's Bantu knots led her to be warned by school officials about her hairstyle. Her mother's complaint against the school is being investigated by the Education Ministry.

The mother of a 15-year-old St Stephen's College student, who was warned about her natural hairstyles by the school, said after a month, she is still awaiting the outcome of an investigation by the Education Ministry.

Leiselle Morton-Taylor said while she is patiently awaiting the outcome, through her attorney Jason Jones she is expected to send another letter to the Education Ministry and the Anglican Board asking for an update .

“One month has passed and I have not been contacted by the Education Ministry. I can only assume that investigations are still ongoing. But there has been no communication with me.”

She said since the investigation started her daughter has not been harassed by school staff about her hair and has been able to focus on her studies.

"It is such a relief that she no longer comes home crying about been harassed about her hair.”

Morton-Taylor said her daughter was unfairly targeted by school officials for almost two years.

The schoolgirl was reportedly called to the principal’s office on numerous occasions because of her hairstyles, which include Bantu knots, twists and cornrows.

Since the story appeared, people have shared positive messages, telling Morton-Taylor to be strong, and some women have even styled their hair in Bantu knots to show their support.

Jones, acting on her behalf, has sent a pre-action protocol letter to the school’s principal, and copied the chairman of the Anglican Education Board and the director of schools supervision. The letter requested them to put an end to the adverse comments and disciplinary action against the girl or face legal proceedings.