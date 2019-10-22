Husband, wife in court for DUI

A MAN and his wife were charged with drunk driving after they were involved in separate accidents with the same car on the same day.

On Friday Hyma Mohammed tried to move her husband’s car to stop it blocking traffic at Chase Village, near Freeport.

At the time her husband was in the Freeport police station being given a breathalyser test.

The first accident happened on Friday at about 9.10 pm.

Appearing before magistrate Nikolas Ali were Ramundar Shucoon Singh, 61, and Mohammed, his 49-year-old wife. Both pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Sgt Elizabeth Toussaint told Ali police tested Singh at the Freeport police station after an accident in which he was the driver of PBW4619. Before they administered the test, Singh told police officers, “I drink puncheon and water.”

The test revealed his breath contained 122 micrograms of alcohol. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath. Ali fined him $7,000.

Mohammed then pleaded guilty.

Toussaint said police from Freeport station went to the scene of an accident at Chase village involving PBW4619. They took the driver, Mohammed, to the station and when asked what she had drunk, she replied, “I drink puncheon and Carib. Yeah, officer, I go blow.”

The first test, the prosecutor told Ali, revealed 200 micrograms of alcohol. At 9.51 pm, the reading was 189 mg per 100 ml of breath.Attorney Shiva Boodoo pleaded for both husband and wife. He said they were drinking at a bar and while Singh was driving home, he collided with another car . When police took Singh to the station for the breathalyser test, Mohammed stayed in the car with their two children. But, Boodoo said, other drivers were honking their horns and shouting abuse, telling her to get the car off the road.

When she tried to do so, the attorney saidd, she collided with another vehicle. Police then took her to the station.

Boodoo asked Ali to exercise leniency, as Mohammed felt compelled to move the car off the road.

Ali put her on a $5,000 bond to keep the peace for three years.

Singh, a truck driver, has three months to pay the fine.