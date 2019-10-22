Floating LPG facility coming

Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan disclosed that arrangements are being made to rent a floating facility to store liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). During the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Khan explained that since the "temporary closure" of the Petrotrin refinery, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) had been importing LPG into TT. He said the company's Pt Lisas plant would be undergoing a 17-day temporary closure for routine maintenance. Khan added that was long overdue and the rental of the offshore storage facility would ensure continued supply of LPG would be maintained.

Khan also said the ministry was in the process of renting a building in south Trinidad an energy data centre to store seismic and other data.

"Seismic data uses the largest amount of computer power outside of the US military."

Khan said the energy sector continued to be the mainstay of the economy and the ministry ensured that the state got "optimum rent for a declining asset."

Finance Minister Colm Imbert dismissed claims from Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan that decentralised gratuity was related to termination. Imbert said he had explained that ten times before.

Later in the meeting, Public Administration Minister Allyson West said with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) having returned to Whitehall, some departments of her ministry would occupy the former OPM building in St Clair.

The committee approved expenditure for the Public Utlities Ministry, Works and Transport Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Health Ministry, Energy Ministry, Public Administration Ministry, Service Commissions and the Personnel Department in the sums of $2,791,253,400; $2,548,280,000 ; $758,916,840; $5,233,898,812; $646,872,290; $1,207,203,293; $80,944,300 and $68,172,630 respectively.