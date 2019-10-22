Darussafaka double-double for TT’s Hamilton

Darussafaka’s Johnny Hamilton. -

YANNICK QUINTAL

DARUSSAFAKA centre Johnny Hamilton put up his best game of the season in his young European basketball career in a 76-58 victory over Gaziantep, in Turkey’s Basketball Super League on Sunday.

Hamilton had himself his second consecutive double-double across EuroCup and domestic play in a week’s span, with a game-high 21 points and ten rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Half of those rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor, accounting for some of Darussafaka’s second-chance points. He was nearly perfect scoring from the floor, missing only two shots.

The Rio Claro-born baller was also very active on the defensive end with a Super League career high in blocks with four and also snatched two steals from opposing Gaziantep players.

Up next for Hamilton and Darussafaka will be tomorow when they play against Italian team Brescia in EuroCup group stage play at 2.30 pm local time.