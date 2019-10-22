Couva West Secondary closed indefinitely Plumbing problems, mould, leaking roof

PLUMBING problems, a leaking roof, non-functioning and inadequate toilets, mouldy walls and ceilings, have resulted in the indefinite closure of the Couva West Secondary School.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the school has been plagued with prolonged problems and recalled this is one of the schools which Education Minister Anthony Garcia alleged sabotage for the continuing sewer problem. He called on Garcia to urgently address the situation.

Indarsingh said since the new term opened in September, students at the school have not had a full day of class.

“Now there are no classes, and staff, students and anxious parents have been kept in the dark,” Indarsingh told Newsday.

He said there are leaks in the underground pipelines so pumps have to be turned off to save water as WASA warns of a shortage of supply. He said no date has been set for the commencement of remedial work.

Indarsingh also identified other problems plaguing the school.

“Further, there is mould in the ceiling and walls of the buildings which houses classrooms, the audio-visual room and administration building.

“Several classrooms and corridors are often flooded out due to a leaking roof, while the female students’ toilets have been out of order for over one and a half years. The two functioning toilets for the predominantly female staff are inadequate.

“For the past four years, our schools have not been properly maintained and the ministry, under Garcia, has been deferring repairs and maintenance, thus allowing damage to the school buildings and infrastructure to accumulate.”

Calls to Garcia were not answered.