Vendor in court for indecent assault

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

A Rio Claro man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday charged with indecent assault after he allegedly squeezed the buttocks of a woman at the Port of Spain market last Sunday.

Police said the 24-year-old man appeared before magistrate Marisa Gomez in the Port of Spain Magistrate's Seventh Court charged with the offence of allegedly squeezing a woman's buttocks and genitals at the market.

Members of the Port of Spain City Police received a complaint from the woman on October 13 and after conducting inquiries took out a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested at his home and brought to Port of Spain today.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $80,000 and ordered to keep 500 meters away from the woman and was charged by Const Michael Fabres of the Port of Spain City Police.