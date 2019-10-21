TTRCS’s Youth Trailblazers Club

File photo: TT Red Cross president Jill De Bourg, second from right, and international head Ariel Kestens, second from left, cut a cake to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the organisation flanked by Red Cross members at a fair on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain in July.

In commemoration of World Disaster Risk Reduction day, which was celebrated on October 13, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) launch its TTRCS Youth Trailblazers Club.

Jill De Bourg, TTRCS president today said through the Trailblazers Club the society propose to fill the education gap on resiliency by giving students in secondary school the much-needed access to disaster preparedness and life education skills.

She was addressing students and teachers on Monday at the TTRCS’s compound at Fitzblackman Drive, Woodbrook.

She said the TTRC Trailblazers Club will position itself to have a target audience mainly from students in the sciences as well as students pursing geography and social studies.

“These students will be more apt to participating in club activities as it follows their academic track.

“However, the club will not explore a new path or unsure of their future career choice. The club is open to all students.”