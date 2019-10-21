TTCF says no decision on Abraham

THE Racing Committee of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) said it has not made a decision to strip Emile Abraham of the national road criterium title which he won on September 24 at the National Criterium Championships, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Responding to a Trinidad Guardian report, a press release by the TTCF yesterday said, "The Racing Committee categorical denies that any such decision has been made and further advises that the matter is currently being reviewed."

The TT Guardian reported that Abraham won the main event as a UCI (International Cycling Union) registered masters cyclist, but the event was only for elite cyclists.

The Guardian article said, "Veteran cyclist Emile Abraham is to be stripped as national road criterium champion, a title he won when the nation celebrated Republic Day on September 24."

The Guardian article also said, "His participation amounted to a violation of the rules and law of the International Cycling Union (UCI) which prevent cyclists from representing two countries, and/or ride in two divisions."