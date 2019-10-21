TT to host CFU Girls U-14 Challenge

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) will host another youth developmental competition, this time the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 challenge series from October 25-29 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

TT will face Grenada in the second game of the opening day double-header at 7 pm following a clash between Suriname and Cuba at 4 pm.

TT then face Suriname on October 27 and Cuba two days later at the Couva venue.

The TT team, under the guidance of coach Marlon Charles, have been in training since April and is the second under-14 girls team in motion under the TTFA Elite Youth Development Programme.

Speaking about the forthcoming tourney, Charles, who also oversaw the previous TT Under-15 Girls team, said, “It is very important to these players considering it’s a new football experience for them at this level and an opportunity to play three games to help in their development.”

Regarding the preparations so far, he said, “It was hard for them from the early part in the training because it was a new methodology for them to follow. Their first session they were told not to kick away the ball because we wanted from day one to develop a way to play ‘ Passing and possession with the emphasis to score’. And so it was difficult at first for them to achieve the objective."

The team have been in training four days per week after commencing sessions twice per week in April.

Charles said there will be two objectives for him over the three-match period.

“Technique and decision making with opponents possession: pressure and close space and simple guidelines – in possession make the field big and long.”

Admission for each matchday is $25 and tickets can be purchased at the venue on matchdays.