The Beasts leaders in TT softball

The Beasts of San Fernando - Grevic Alvarado

WITH three victories under their belt, The Beasts of San Fernando lead the classification of the Fifth Softball Championship of TT.

The Christmas Cup, which began in September, is being played at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, with eight teams participating.

The Beasts (3-0) climbed to first place in the standings table, after a 4-3 win over Caciques de Macuro (0-2).

The Beasts, led by Diogenes Perez, overcame a tough challenge from the Macuro men to notch their third straight win.

The Beasts defeated Los Amigos de Tucupita on the opening day and then surpassed the current champion Cuba on the second day of action.

In another result, the team of Cuba (2-1) trounced The Pitbulls of San Fernando (0-2) 25-5 and Los Amigos of Tucupita (1-1), defeated La Vinotinto de Arima (0-2) 14-3.

José Manzano, organiser of the tournament, said they are still waiting for support from both public and private companies. He made the invitation again to the public to approach the park to enjoy softball, as well as the sports authorities of TT and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

"We are sure that Latino athletes in TT can contribute a lot to raise the level of sport here, it would be important to be able to establish ties of brotherhood and teamwork to promote not only softball, but also other disciplines," he said.

Manzano reported that, for now, they have not received any answers to their requests to stage games in other cities.

He also stressed that they need support from more people in the area of organisation, including umpires and official scorers. Those interested can attend the park this Sunday and join the league.