Senate debates budget on Oct 23

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert -ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Senate will debate the 2019-2020 budget at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre from 10 am on Wednesday. Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West is expected to open the budget debate shortly after the sitting begins. Finance Minister Colm Imbert opened debate on the budget in the House of Representatives on October 7. The House completed its debate on October 15.

The Standing Finance Committee of the House began its analysis of the budget on October 15. The committee is expected to complete this exercise today. Under the House's standing orders, the committee has five days to complete its deliberations on the budget. By law, the budget must be passed before October 31.

During Wednesday's sitting, the Bail (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019 will be introduced in the name of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. The Senate will deal with this bill at a later date.