Red Force trial match washed out

THE TT Red Force 50-over trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva was abandoned because of rain, yesterday.

Only 1.2 overs were bowled by the Khan Xl with the Hosein XI not yet off the mark.

The Red Force cricketers are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Super50 Tournament which will begin on November 6 in St Kitts and Nevis and TT.

The team is coached by former TT and West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon and managed by Queen's Park Cricket Club's David Furlonge.

The Red Force players will have their next pair of 50-over trial matches tomorrow and Thursday, at Couva.