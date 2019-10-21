Ramps Logistics named title sponsor of Super Series Invitational T20

Operations Director at Ramps Logistics, Rudy Rampersad (left), presents Dr Akash Pooransingh of the UWI, St Augustine with a cheque for the title sponsorship of the Super Series Invitational T20 Tournament at his company’s headquarters at Munroe Road, Chaguanas. -

RAMPS LOGISTICS is the title sponsor of the inaugural Super Series Invitational T20 tournament presented by the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

The TTCB (TT Cricket Board) endorsed tournament is aimed at cultivating a family friendly platform where professionals can network and engage in results driven projects to positively impact society under the umbrella of cricket.

The undisclosed sponsorship made by Ramps Logistics continues the company’s strong track record of investing in the community. Cricket has already benefitted from Ramps Logistics with the company investing in the Central Zone youth teams and hosting an annual cricket camp.

“It is our firm belief that businesses should enhance the communities in which they operate. When a business opens its doors, it becomes part of that community’s eco-system; it is imperative to contribute through job creation, pollution reduction, community building initiatives, environmental enhancements and investment,” said Rudy Rampersad, Operations Director at Ramps Logistics.

Last year, a pilot tournament called the Ross Cup was held to evaluate the potential of a grassroots series in November for working professionals. Due to the success of the pilot tournament the inaugural Super Series Invitational T20 was commissioned.

The Super Series Invitational T20 tournament will be contested by eight teams. There will be two groups of four teams. The top two teams in the group will advance to the Main Draw while the bottom two teams will compete for the Plate Trophy.

“As a Caribbean company, cricket is part of our culture. We have a responsibility to hone young talent and give them opportunities to make West Indies cricket great again. Additionally, cricket is a discipline that teaches many lessons, including teamwork, something we truly believe in,” Rampersad explained.

In addition to cricket and professional networking, the tournament will continue to focus heavily on results driven community projects and social objectives.

These objectives are community, cricket development, women’s development, social responsibility and academic research.