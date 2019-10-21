'PNM puppets' Augustine unimpressed by new political parties

Minority Councillor Farley Augustine is unimpressed with the formation of a new political party. - THA

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) member Farley Augustine has said his party is the only choice to govern TT because of its philosophy of putting people before politics.

He was commenting on the launch of the Liberation of Organisation of TT (LOTT), the island's newest political party.

The LOTT, led by Joseph "Heru" Francis, held its official launch last Monday in Charlotteville.

Francis has vowed to represent the people with clean hands and a pure heart. He declared, "I stand before you as a national leader...to highlight to you, step by step, how we are going to go about being the change that the people really want – real political change – outside of the two main political parties we have grown accustomed to, the PNM and the UNC."

Francis said too much money had passed through the country without real substance for the people of TT.

But Augustine said after listening to Francis' presentation, "Tobagonians are now more resolute that their only clear choice is the PDP because the PDP believes in people before politics."

Augustine, who represents Speyside/Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi in the THA, told Newsday Tobago he expected many other people to enter the election race in an attempt to distract from the real issues of the day.

"Many of them will be ventriloquist (puppets) of the PNM. However, we are confident that no strategy can defeat people power."

The PDP, launches its general election campaign next Sunday at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, is contesting the Tobago East and West seats in next year's election.

The party is also contesting all 12 electoral districts in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, constitutionally due in 2021.

Augustine said he was not fazed by the new party.

"Having a democracy means anyone, at any tine, and for any reason, can decide to offer themselves for leadership. It is the fundamental right of everyone in this Republic."

Voice of Tobago leader Corey Roberts said he had heard about a new political party in Tobago but did not pay any attention to it.

However, he said politics was all about competition and getting the best representation for the people.