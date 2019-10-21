Padarath: ‘Hit me, not my child’

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath arrives at Parliament for Finance Minister Colm Imbert's budget presentation on October 7. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

PRINCES Town MP Barry Padarath advised his political opponents to attack him if they wish, but not his baby daughter, giving Newsday his take on last Friday’s row in the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives.

Padarath had queried a $4,000 cake for Carifesta, with Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly replying it was for 500 volunteers, at $8 each, saying he may be out of touch with events due to being a new parent. She offered him some parenting advice, but he angrily retorted he needed no such help.

Asked about a Government MP telling him take his handbag and leave, Padarath replied, “I have endured five years of that and I’m still here, still standing.”

He said he had faced such barbs from day one in the House, saying the public usually does not hear many spiteful remarks shot across the chamber floor.

“I am the politician, not my child. Attack me, and attack me on substance.

“Don’t be condescending and nasty just to try to score cheap political points.”

He said 75 per cent of some 1,000 comments online about the exchange had been in his support.

“The TT public is unforgiving once you cross the line.”

Saying a Government MP had told him to apply for maternity leave, Padarath said, “It’s always a personal thing. Those things don’t bother me.”

He said the days were gone of just sitting down and quietly accepting things dished out, he said many people compared him to outspoken US freshman congressman Alexandra Ortega-Cortez. “I saw what Kamla Persad-Bissessar had to endure, and she turned out to be TT’s best prime minister.”

Saying he had endured many personal attacks, Padarath said, “Ill put an end to it, when it comes to my child.” He said last Friday he had reminded Gadsby-Dolly of his role in bringing down former sports minister Daryl Smith over a dispute with his former secretary resulting in a sexual harassment settlement.

“The public has grown tremendously. They saw through Gadsby-Dolly’s strategy. People are no longer thinking along tribal lines.”

He could not identify the MP who had made the handbag remark on Friday.

Padarath reckoned Speaker Bridgid Anisette-George could do more to bring to heel those MPs who make disparaging remarks under their breath.