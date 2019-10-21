MSJ’s head office burglarised

Gregory Fernandez, chairman of the MSJ.

THE head office of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) in San Fernando has been burglarised. Up to late yesterday, members were yet to discover what, if anything was missing.

Chairman Gregory Fernandez told reporters, "It was quite a surprise and hopefully it has nothing to do with the attack on David Abdulah and the MSJ because it will send a very bad signal at the start of the election campaign. With this election season, it is possible. We cannot say what is missing."

He was speaking on behalf of the party.

Fernandez said at about 6 pm on Saturday, the MSJ leader secured the building and left.

At about 1 pm yesterday, Fernandez together with Abdulah and local government candidate for Goodwood/La Puerta, Kizzy Monsegue, discovered the Lord Street building broken into.

The MSJ executives arrived to host a press conference to officially respond to "malicious accusations" by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal against Abdulah during his budget presentation.

Fernandez said the burglar-proof to a window at the front-side of the building was cut. It is believed the culprits entered a storage room through the window.

"We thought someone was here, called out and no one answered. Draws were ransacked. The draws had party and policy documents. We are not sure what they were looking for or what they were trying to achieve. We are hopeful police will find the culprits and deal with it."

Abdulah’s office was also ransacked.

In June, the office relocated from St Joseph Village in San Fernando.

The MSJ is preparing for the local government elections on December 2 and yesterday Abdulah left before the press conference started to attend a meeting.

No arrest has been made.

San Fernando police are investigating.