Lewis elected TT Umpires Council president

John Lewis -

JOHN LEWIS, a retired school principal of Sangre Grande, has been elected unopposed as president of the rebranded Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council.

The former treasurer and secretary of the organisation replaces Parasram Singh who demitted office after serving the constitutionally allowed two consecutive three-year terms of office.

Lewis has a wealth of experience in cricket administration having also managed the national Under-19 cricket team, and serving as chairman of the North East Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board.

Election of officers of the TTCUC took place on Sunday last at their annual general meeting held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain with 37 delegates turning out to choose a new executive.

Also elected was regional umpire Kellman Kowlessar who defeated incumbent Shaheed Allaham 19-16 for the position of vice-president; while Ann Marie Charles was returned unopposed as secretary.

The umpires also kept James Singh as one of two assistant secretaries, with Avinash Narine of the North Zone getting the nod for the other berth.

Kashif Sandy, who served as an assistant secretary in the last executive was ushered in unopposed as treasurer.

In accepting to serve as president of the national body, Lewis thanked Singh for his hard work and dedication over the past six years and said that he intends to cement the relationship with all zones and build on the foundation that is currently in place.

Lewis stressed that unity among the local umpires was his major concern and signaled that that he will be meeting one on one with his members during his term in office to establish trust and confidence which he said was crucial to elevating the profession locally and regionally.

In his farewell address to the umpires, Singh did not mince his words as he delivered a stinging critique of the fraternity which he said must be honest and examine themselves in an effort to resolve lingering issues which he said affected the functioning of many zones.

He said amid the negatives, the North East Zone stood out with a steady stream of new umpires who continue to make TT proud with consistently top results in regional examinations with Derryck Thomas achieving the highest marks of 93 per cent in the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association’s Final Written Examination.

The other successful candidates were Christopher Leonard (Central), Rafick Khan, Chris Pattia, Andell Maynard, Greet Harripaul, Anna Thomas (North East); Denzil James, Andre Martin, Balkaran Boodram (South); Roland Reid (Tobago).

Mention was also made of Roddan Davis of the East Zone who topped the WICUA’s Practical Examination among a group of four local participants with 93.8 percent who were all successful. Joining Davis were Howard Malloo (Central), Kerr Bowrin (South), and Candace La Borde (North).

Singh said that the relationship with the Tobago umpires was very strong and complimented his colleagues for a well-organised Family Day recently at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The homesters made a clean sweep of honours in the March Past Parade of Teams, the Trinidad versus Tobago cricket match, and the All-Fours Competition.

The umpires also honored Joel Wilson for being appointed to the ICC Elite Umpires Panel and who was present to accept an acknowledgment award from TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath.

The local umpires also observed a minute’s silence for Carlton Best who passed away earlier this year. Best was a promising umpire who lost his life after falling victim to a violent robbery.

T&TCUC Executive 2019-2022

President: John Lewis

Vice-President: Kellman Kowlessar

Secretary: Ann Marie Charles

Treasurer: Kashif Sandy

Assistant Secretaries: John Singh, Avinash Narine

Executive Members: Lalman Kowlessar, Shaheed Allham, Zahid Bassarath

Nominated Members: Parasram Singh, Roddan Davis

Assessment and Appointments Committee: Lalman Kowlessar, Azim Bassarath, Mitra Ragoonanan, David Hunte, Parasram Singh, Ann Marie Charles

Training and Examinations Committee: Kellman Kowlessar, Zahid Bassarath, James Singh, Ramsahai Ramasar, Anthony Sanohar, Danesh Ramdhanie