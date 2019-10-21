Kamla at Nagar: "TT can be next Nollywood"

ADDRESSING the Divali Nagar Saturday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that TT can provide an alternative to Bollywood/Nollywood Island Destination.

Impressed with the varying cultural productions of 1.3 million people, she told hundreds attending the celebrations that a UNC government would assist local creative productions to establish links with international studios, such as Disney World.

Outlining a UNC plan for the creative arts, Persad-Bissessar said US$50 million in foreign exchange, could be earned in the next five years. The Opposition Leader was feature speaker on the second night of the eight-day celebration. It was formally launched Friday evening

Ramleela and 'Christimas Joy' productions, Persad-Bissessar said, are examples of local productions for export. International studios are constantly in search of "new and original content." She expressed the view that Divali, Tobago Heritage Festival and Hosay are globally appealing. With local government elections weeks away (December 2), Persad-Bissessar made a case for developing the creative arts, saying the party she leads will develop a "Trini Creative Arts Street" in West Port of Spain.

She said, "We will invite private investors to establish a space within the western side of the capital city of Port of Spain, that will showcase major iconic themes from each other's countries that influence our rich and diverse culture."

Another UNC plan, Persad-Bissessar said, was establishing a "Carnival in a Box" franchise, for international markets. It will be in the form of a franchise, she explained, which would see our local musicians, bands, artistes, promotion and events management, being marketed to cities in first-world countries.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Market TT, as an alternative Bollywood/Nollywood Island destination."

She then went on to tell the audience the UNC had identified “12 prosperity engines, to engage the private sector." They will be: Brechin Castle Agro-processing Complex; Organic Sugar and Sucrose Derivative Manufacturing Facility; Tamana "Solar Tech" Renewable Energy Park; West Port of Spain "Trinidad Creative Arts" Street/Area; East Port of Spain Steelpan Manufacturing Facility; Piarco Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Operations Hub; Cedros/Moruga Southwest Peninsula Economic Zone; Point Galeota Energy Logistics Hub; Plymouth International Cruise Ship/Marina; Tobago First Locally Branded Hotel.