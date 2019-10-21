Ecstasy found at Chaguanas shooter’s home

A quantity of ecstasy was found at the home of Jean-Keone Paryag, the 34-year-old man who was shot dead by police after he held a Chaguanas mother and daughter hostage on Friday.

Police said after Paryag, was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for gunshot wounds he received to his leg, doctors were unable to operate on him as he was under the influence of alcohol. It was originally suspected that Paryag was drunk from puncheon, but doctors said he was more likely under the influence of some drug.

After searching his home, investigators found a quantity of ecstasy.

An autopsy today confirmed he died from two gunshot wounds that led to haemorrhaging in his left leg.

Paryag, was a licenced firearm holder and used his gun to fire shots in the Biljah Road home of his girlfriend, Dana Alleyne.

Police went to the scene attempted to reason with Paryag to defuse the situation, but were unsuccessful when he raised his gun, prompting police to shoot him.

Investigators have ordered a toxicology report be done to see if Paryag was under the influence of any other drugs at the time of the incident.