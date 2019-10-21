Crime arresting our agriculture

THE EDITOR: Any number of commentators on the budget are lamenting the small financial allocation afforded to the Agriculture Ministry.

These commentators are correct as we should be producing way more coffee, cocoa, citrus, pineapple, papaya, etc, along with pigs, goats, sheep and cattle for human consumption. Indeed, our national objective should be to feed ourselves by 2030.

However, what many of us fail to realise is that the number one reason for the failure of the majority of our previous efforts in this field is the inability of the authorities to prevent widespread praedial larceny. It is as simple as that.

So unless and until we become a land of law and order, you can forget trying to achieve any great gains in agriculture.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval