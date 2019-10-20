Thieves steal cutlery, TVs from Dillon's home

Housing Minister Edmund Dillon in Parliament in September. - Ayanna Kinsale

Thieves broke in the Point Fortin home of Housing Minister Edmund Dillon and left with pieces from cutlery sets, including knives and forks, and two televisions.

Police said Dillon’s housekeeper discovered the house broken into and the items missing on Friday morning. The retired major general is the Point Fortin MP and was previously the national security minister.

The police report said the housekeeper secured the house at Clifton Hill, about three weeks ago, and left. At about 10 am on Friday, she returned and saw the burglar-proof to a window at the back of the house cut.

The two televisions, as well as the cutlery , have an estimated value of $5,000.

Up to yesterday, no one has been arrested. Point Fortin CID is investigating.