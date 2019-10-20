Sheppard keeps Pres in the hunt

NATIONAL youth player and prolific Presentation College San Fernando striker, Jaiye Sheppard, scored the Lions' only item in their 1-0 win over Trinity College East during match day 12 in the Secondary Schools' Football League yesterday.

With the win, Presentation maintained pressure on league leaders and southern rivals Naparima, who were on a bye this round. The two teams will play at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, on Wednesday.

With Naparima on a bye, St Anthony's College made crucial ground after recording a 4-1 victory over Malick Secondary, putting the "Tigers" three points behind in second place.

Presentation College now sit four points adrift of the lead but remain with a precious match in hand.

Meanwhile, St Mary's succumbed to a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Carapichaima East Secondary, put themselves further into the relegation abyss.

St Mary's, as with Trinity College Moka, have now won just one of their 11 matches this season. St Mary's's defensive woes have consistently competed this season with an ineffective attack, which scored just five goals this campaign.

Trinity College Moka's loss, 1-0, was to East Mucurapo Secondary's advantage as moved eight points behind, and with a shot, albeit long, of getting back into the title hunt.

In other results, coach Nigel Grosvenor's Queen's Royal College got a much-needed win, defeating relegation threatened St Benedict's 1-0, continuing their form from the 4-3 victory over Trinity Moka a week ago.

Action will resume on Wednesday with round 13. Speyside Secondary are on a bye.

Results

Pleasantville Sec 3 vs Speyside Sec 1

Malick 1 vs St Anthony's College 4

St Mary's College 0 vs Carapichaima East 5

Trinity College Moka 2 vs Mucurapo East Sec 5

St Benedict's College 0 vs Queen's Royal College 1

San Juan Sec 3 vs St Augustine Sec 1

Presentation College 1 vs Trinity College East 0

Naparima - Bye

Standings

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Naparima*11*9*2*0*30*10*29

St Anthony's*11*8*1*37*2*11*26

Presentation San F'do*10*8*1*1*26*6*25

Carapichaima East*22*6*4*1*21*14*22

East Mucurapo*11*6*3*2*23*11*21

QRC*11*6*1*3*22*24*19

San Juan North Sec*11*5*2*4*26*10*17

St Augustine Sec*11*3*4*4*26*21*13

Pleasantville Sec*11*4*1*6*15*17*13

Trinity East*11*3*2*6*14*19*11

Speyside*12*3*2*7*18*37*11

St Benedict's*11*3*1*7*12*20*10

Malick Sec*12*3*1*8*18*27*10

Trinity Moka*11*1*1*7*13*40*4

St Mary's Colleghe*11*1*9*1*5*39*4

Fixtures

Queen's Royal College vs Malick Secondary, QRC Ground

Presentation College vs Naparima College, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella

San Juan North Secondary vs St Anthony's College

Carapichaima East Secondary vs St Benedict's College, Carapichaima East Ground

East Mucurapo vs St Mary's College, Fatima College Ground

St Augustine Secondary vs Trinity College Moka, St Augustine Ground

Pleasantville Secondary vs Trinity College East, Pleasantville