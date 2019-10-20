Sanchez, Jepkoskei claim UWI Half Marathon titles

Venezuelan Didimo Sanchez defended the overall and men's title at the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon, this morning. - ALLAN V. CRANE

JELANI BECKLES

VENEZUELAN Didimo Sanchez continued his stellar form in local road running as he defended his overall and men's title at the UWI SPEC International Half Marathon today, but Colombian Palmenia Raquel Agudelo Berrio had to settle for second place among the women on this occasion.

Sanchez, 34, improved on his 2018 showing completing the 13.1-mile distance in one hour, seven minutes and 55 seconds (1:07:55). Last year he won in 1:08:49.

Kenyan Alex Ekesa, who finished second to Sanchez at the Tobago Sea to Sea Half Marathon in May, claimed second place again in 1:08:40.

Colombian Jose Elmer Ararat Diaz was third in 1:12:01, Matthew Hagley was fourth and the first TT runner to finish in 1:12:28 and Junior Ashton of St Vincent and the Grenadines rounded off the top five in 1:12:51.

A new women's champion was crowned as Kenyan Veronica Jepkoskei, who claimed the Scotiabank Walk Against Breast Cancer 5K weeks ago, grabbed the women's crown comfortably in 1:18:32. Berrio was a distant second in 1:21:13, a slower time than 2018 which saw her grab the title in 1:20:34. Linda Mcdowall of St Vincent was the first woman from the Caribbean to complete the race in 1:27:28 to seal a third place finish, Venezuelan Zuleima Amaya was fourth in 1:28:52 and Salina Scott was the first local woman to finish in 1:38:27.