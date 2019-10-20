Patience with the elderly please

THE EDITOR: Recently I had the un-pleasurable experience of witnessing a senior citizen being roughed-up by someone while asking for direction in an institution. This was the individual’s function to assist visitors as they made their way to the various offices. The disgust could be seen on the person’s face. Tone and body language told a negative story.

I guess that the elderly was taking too long to understand what was being said. For some unknown reason people seem to be very short-tempered today lacking the patience at times. While I do understand that we are living in a fast pace environment we must know that we do have an aging population who would need to go at a slower pace, therefore patience with them is necessary.

Always remember you also can reach at that place referred to as a senior citizen, and you would also need others to have patience with you. It is said do unto others as you will have them do unto you and what you sow that will you also reap. So to those who will just turn their noses up when required to go the extra mile, think again. Kindness and patience do go a long way for both the receiver and the giver.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan