Coosal humbled by business hall of fame honour

Sieunarine Coosal -

Coosal’s Group of Companies chairman Sieunarine Coosal yesterday said he is humbled by his selection as one of two outstanding businesspeople to be inducted into the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame.

Coosal, who was born into poverty but overcame many adversities to become an industry leader, said he is an example “that social and economic conditions at birth does not dictate or determines one’s future.”

“The honourable TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce has deemed it fitting that I be inducted into their business hall of fame. To receive such an honour, to be chosen as someone who exemplifies business excellence – in commercial prowess, leadership and in national-social responsibility – is quite a humble experience. To be recognised by my peers for business speaks volumes.”

This award recognises individuals who have given a lifetime of business excellence and exemplary service to the corporate and national community.

The other inductee will be awarded posthumously to Osmond “Ossie” Carlyle Hale, former chairman of Hand Arnold (Trinidad) who served that company from 1946 until his death in 1994.

Ossie also served in leadership positions at the TT chamber, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Royal Bank (TT) and British American Insurance Company.

Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) which moved from a local operation to an international player, has also been selected for the Internationally Known...TT Owned Company of the Year award.

ABIL has been in existence since 1974 and has built an extensive portfolio of brands, including Sunshine Snacks, Charles Candy, Devon Biscuits and Universal Cereals which it exports to over 20 markets including, Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia, Dominican Republic, Taiwan and Ireland.

The Champions of Business awards ceremony takes place on November 15.

Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) is among three finalists selected for the Business Technology award and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony. This category recognises the creation of an innovative, disruptive, technology-based company or a solution that has had a significant impact on either its target users or its industry. Term Finance (Holdings) Ltd and Vibrant Technology Solutions Ltd are the other two nominees.

CAL is being recognised for its use of technology to deliver new customer experience through its improved website, mobile application, content delivery in-flight and payment portals.

The chamber said Term Finance is the Caribbean’s first completely web-based credit institution, offering loans and financial wellness training to employees or reputable organisations across TT, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and St Lucia. The company issued its first loan in TT in April 2015 and its first loan in St Lucia in July 2019.

Incorporated in 2007, Vibrant Technology Solutions offers a unique and local brand of ICT Project Management and Integrated ICT Services to several corporate clients throughout the region. There have also been a few instances of service delivery in North America.