2 murders in Arouca, Morvant

A 28-year-old Arouca man was gunned down yesterday afternoon and his killing has police perplexed.

According to reports, Canius Wilson of Five Rivers, Arouca was found murdered a street away from where he lived. Police said residents reported hearing gunshots, around 3.30 pm, and later found Wilson, also known as “Nai Nai”, dead. Police said he was shot some 15 times with a high-powered rifle.

Police said Wilson was not known to be in criminal activities. He was not robbed and investigators said there was no recent incident involving him that warrants a “revenge attack”.

Also yesterday, a Morvant man was chopped to death after he attempted to steal avocados from a man in San Juan.

According to police, Romero Serrette of Las Alturas went to the Prizgar Lands home of the man early, around 2.30 am, and was about to steal the fruits when the owner caught him and chopped him with an axe. Serrette collapsed and died under the tree.

The homeowner and a relative surrendered and to police. Homicide officers are continuing investigations into the murders.