TTCF investigating Beacon crash Govia still in excruciating pain

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) disciplinary committee is still investigating the incident surrounding Chris Govia’s horrific crash at the October 9 Beacon Cycling on the Avenue.

Joseph Baptiste, vice-president of the committee, acknowledged yesterday that a meeting was held with Betty Daniel, the committee’s secretary, earlier this week to discuss the details surrounding Govia’s crash which saw him break his collarbone and sustain several other serious physical injuries.

Breakaway, the member club of Govia, is claiming that another local cyclist wilfully impeded Govia’s progress in the race causing him to fall off his bike. In a statement issued to the local cycling fraternity last week, Breakaway is seeking disciplinary action and financial compensation from the “offender” for all medical expenses and damages incurred to Govia’s bicycle as a result of the crash.

However, according to Baptiste, the committee is still piecing together the facts to form an official decision. He remains optimistic that the committee can make their final decision within the next three weeks.

“We’re still in the investigative stages and we’re trying to look at the situation from all angles,” he said. “Following this investigation, we will then form an opinion on the facts that we have at hand and then take the appropriate action. We have done some work on this matter already and will continue to go through the proper procedures to ensure a fair decision is made.”

Although this process will take some time, Govia on the other hand, is still experiencing excruciating pain throughout his shoulders and back and has been forced to undergo therapeutic sessions.

On Wednesday, the former National Time Trial champion will return to his doctor at West Shore Medical Centre, Cocorite to undergo the final set of x-rays. From there, the doctor will determine what exact date Govia must return to begin surgery.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” he stated. “I’m giving the cycling federation a chance to do their investigation and we’ll see what comes out of it. I’m on so many strong painkillers and have a lot of trouble sleeping. I’ve had therapeutic massages done, I can’t even pick up my kids and play with them. The sad thing is that I have not yet received an apology from the club or rider who was involved in the crash.”

Sine the incident, Govia is unable to return to work. Once the surgery is done, it’s approximated to take him six weeks to recover. However, it is highly doubtful that Govia would be able to return to bike riding as a hobby or sport.

“Ending my career in cycling in this manner is not what I planned. Let’s hope it doesn’t go that way,” he ended.