Tigers, Pres try to inch closer to Naps

St Anthony's Kaihim Thomas (right) jumps as he evades a tackle from Speyside's Cel Toppin during a recent SSFL match. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ST ANTHONY'S College and Presentation College, San Fernando will be eager for three points to stay alive in the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division title race with four rounds remaining.

In round 12 action today, second placed St Anthony's will play fellow North zone team Malick Secondary at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. Leaders Naparima College are on a bye and the "Westmoorings Tigers" can narrow the six-point lead that the southerners have. St Anthony's are coming off a 2-0 win over Pleasantville Secondary in the last round.

Third placed Presentation are seven points behind Naparima and will be favourites to grab three points against ninth placed Trinity College East at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Presentation are well rested as their match against Queen's Royal College (QRC) on Wednesday was postponed as the latter were delayed in Tobago after playing Speyside Secondary, on Monday. Presentation are heading into an important stretch of matches as they play Naparima in round 13, on Wednesday.

All the matches start at 3.30 pm except for the contest between QRC and St Benedict's College that will be the first match of a double-header at Marabella at 1.30 pm.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*GF*GA*Pts

Naparima*11*9*2*0*30*10*29

St Anthony's*10*7*2*1*33*10*23

Presentation San F'do*9*7*1*1*25*6*22

Caps East*10*5*4*1*16*14*19

East Mucurapo*10*5*3*2*18*9*18

QRC*10*5*1*4*21*24*16

San Juan North*10*4*2*4*23*9*14

Speyside*11*4*2*5*22*29*14

Trinity East*10*3*2*5*14*18*11

St Augustine*10*2*4*4*20*23*10

Pleasantville*10*3*1*6*12*16*10

Malick*11*3*1*7*17*23*10

St Benedict's*10*3*1*6*12*19*10

Trinity Moka*10*1*1*8*11*35*4

St Mary's*10*1*1*8*5*34*4