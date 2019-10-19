Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website between 9:30 pm on Sat 19th Oct 2019 and Sun 20th Oct 2019. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

Saturday 19 October 2019
Prison officer held with stolen car

A prison officer working as a driver in the prison service motor pool was held at his St Augustine home on Thursday for the possession of a car that was reported stolen last month.

Police said members of the Stolen Vehicles Squad they went to the man’s home at around 10.30 am to follow up on enquiries and found the car with fake registration plates. The man, who is in his mid-forties, and a female relative were held in relation to the find, but the relative was eventually released.

Police said the car, a Kia Sportage, was reported when it left the Port of Spain Port on September 11, but never arrived at the Southern Sales and Services warehouse in Aranguez where it was expected. Investigators from the Stolen Vehicles Squad are continuing enquiries.

