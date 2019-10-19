New dad guilty of slapping hospital guard

A MAN who wanted to see his new-born baby in hospital, slapped a security guard and pulled at her uniform in order to get past her.

Simon Williams pleaded guilty before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court on Thursday, to assaulting Anesa Bridgelal of Amalgamated Security Ltd.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said that at about 9.35 am on Wednesday, Williams wanted to go to Ward 13, but it was not the time for regular visitors. There was an argument.

Suddenly, Seedan said, Williams slapped Bridgelal. Another guard went to defend her, but Williams continued to push and pull at her uniform. Estate Constable Dyer, assisted by other guards, arrested Williams.

Bridgelal suffered soft tissue injury to the chest.

Connor heard that at the San Fernando police station, Williams, when confronted about the allegation, replied, “Yes sir, I really hit the officer.”

Connor called Bridgelal before the court and Williams apologised. “I know I was overwhelmed. I wanted to see my baby, but I was waking since 10 pm to 10 am to see. I apologise to you maam.” Bridgelal replied, “Apology accepted.” When asked, she said she will accept monetary compensation.

Connor released Williams, of Claxton Bay, on his own bond of $3,000 to reappear on Monday for sentencing.