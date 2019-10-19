Bri celebrates with Love and Light

Bri Celestine -

After a year of trials and tribulations and one in which she lost her mother, singing sensation Bri Celestine will take to the stage once again. The singer said she intends to embrace the positive from the last 12 months with a concert called Love and Light on October 26.

Celestine also said the concert is in the period of Divali celebrations, an occasion which signifies light over dark, something which will help in her effort to become “whole again.” Saxophonist Tony Paul will be the featured guest at Love and Light while Rodney Alexander (bass), Shaquille Noel (drums) and Ron Clarke (keyboards) will make up the band. Celestine said she left Trinidad for a while but since she has been back, fans have been asking her to do a concert.

“It has been over a year since I have done a full-length concert and I am looking forward to Love and Light with great anticipation.” Love and Light comes off at Kafe Blue, formerly Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, at 7.30 pm.