Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website between 9:30 pm on Sat 19th Oct 2019 and Sun 20th Oct 2019. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

N Touch
Saturday 19 October 2019
follow us
News

Avocado thief chopped to death

Stock photo
Stock photo

A Morvant man was hacked to death on Saturday morning after he attempted to steal avocados from a man in San Juan.

According to police, Romero Serrette of Las Alturas went to the Prizgar Lands home of the man, around 2.30 am, and was about to steal the fruits when the owner caught him and chopped him with an axe. Serrette collapsed and died under the tree.

The homeowner and a relative surrendered to police and homicide officers are continuing investigations.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Avocado thief chopped to death"

News