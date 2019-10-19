Avocado thief chopped to death

A Morvant man was hacked to death on Saturday morning after he attempted to steal avocados from a man in San Juan.

According to police, Romero Serrette of Las Alturas went to the Prizgar Lands home of the man, around 2.30 am, and was about to steal the fruits when the owner caught him and chopped him with an axe. Serrette collapsed and died under the tree.

The homeowner and a relative surrendered to police and homicide officers are continuing investigations.