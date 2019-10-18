WASA: No increase in rates

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, right, together with Minister in the Office of Prime Minister Stuart Young open the valves of the new WASA Mc Kai Booster Station off the Lady Young Road in Belmont. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said there are no planned increases in water rates.

In a release, the authority said it had taken note of certain publications being circulated on social media.

In response it informed customers and the public that it applies rates as approved by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) under the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Order 83 of 1993.

The rates for water and wastewater services provided by WASA are determined by the RIC and the process for considerating and deciding rate increase involves consultation with the public.

Any customer with queries about a bill can contact WASA at: North 662-2302 extension 2686 / 2644, South 662-2302 extension 6200 /6194 and Central at 662-2302 Ext 6305 / 6308.