Te Amo, Scrap Iron for Christmas

Leon Coldero -

LEON COLDERO is back at it again this Christmas. The perennial Christmas favourite, who says Christmas is everything to him, chose Chinese double ten (October 10) to release his second offering Scrap Iron, and already it is blowing up social media.

Coldero told Newsday he got the idea from the scrap iron dealer’s Sunday morning cry, “Buying scrap iron, old battery buying.”

“I called Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) and gave him the idea and he told me he will get back to me. In less than one day he called back with a song. He and master lyricist Winsford Devine worked on it.”

Scrap Iron was recorded on Optimus Christmas 5 and mixed and mastered by Crowntown Records Other artistes on Optimus Christmas 5 are Crazy, Del Toro, Roger George, Ian Small, Rikki Jai among others.

Coldero’s first Christmas release Te Amo is on the Maciza Riddim and was written by Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville, mixed and produced by Rishi Gayadeen and mastered by Rishi Mahato. Ravi B, Crazy, Del Toro and Cuatro Man are some of the other artistes on this riddim.

This is the third straight year Coldero is home in Trinidad for Christmas. He has lived in Florida for over 30 years and has been recording Christmas music and sending it to the radio stations.

He feels he is getting to the place he wants to be for the Christmas season.

“My presence here makes quite a difference.”

Since he started singing parang in 1978 Coldero has produced songs like La Sapa, Curry Christmas, Parang in Brooklyn, Rio Manzanare, Bottle and Spoon, Cutaro, Sokha Chutney Christmas (Ras Shorty I), Sing Leon Sing, Parang in The Sun, Ron and Tell Meh when Yuh Coming.

Coldero says Christmas is everything to him, “Since I was young growing up in Penal, my mother did everything for Christmas. It was cleaning, baking, new furniture it was a transformation. And I got into singing parang.

“It was too seasonal and so I started to do soca, as I wanted to be a year-round singer and I am not afraid to try anything in music.”

When it comes to Carnival things are different, for the last 15 years Coldero has been coming to TT to be a part of the festival.