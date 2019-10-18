Sexual assault suspect held, also wanted for murder

A 21-year-old Tunapuna man who was held for the sexual assault and robbery of a Tunapuna couple was also wanted for the murder of a 34-year-old man earlier this year.

Police said he was held during a police exercise on Wednesday morning after investigators traced a cellphone stolen from one of his victims to a house in Dookie Trace, Tunapuna, where he was arrested.

Police said they found other items belonging to the victims at the house. On checking his records investigators found the man was also wanted as a suspect in the June murder of Chirvon Brown at Maingot Road, Tunapuna.

He is being interviewed by investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and is expected to be placed on identification parade.

Police said the suspect was one of three men who robbed, assaulted and kidnapped a Tunapuna couple, aged 17 and 18, on Monday.