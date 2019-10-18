Second Sundays

Michael Low Chew Tung enjoys his set at the EJC Second Sundays. - Gary Cardinez

The Ethnic Jazz Club’s (EJC) Second Sundays got off to a great start last Sunday with Michael Low Chew Tung (Ming) and Elan Parle.

The group which consisted of Rodney Alexander and Richard Joseph along with Ming played to a full house at the EJC headquarters 51, Cornelio Street Woodbrook.

Second Sundays was created to feature one jazz combo each month to provide patrons with great music and good times. The next edition will be on November featuring Natasha Joseph, Chantal Esdelle and Von Best.