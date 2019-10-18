Sancho: First Citizens Cup to kickstart new league

Brent Sancho. - Angelo Marcelle

INTERIM CHAIRMAN of the TT Pro League, Brent Sancho, said that the First Citizens Cup will kickstart the 2019-2020 Ascension Football League.

The tournament will be sponsored by Terminix Trinidad director Richard Ferguson and sport clothing brand Ascension.

Concerning the status of the league, which was due to kick off today, Sancho said yesterday, “We plan to make an official announcement (today) as well as a launch next week of the First Citizens Cup.”

Sancho, who is also the owner of former Pro League champions Central FC, said talks are still ongoing with the local governing body TT Football Association (TTFA) regarding the structure of the league, as well as its relationship with both Ascension and regional sports cable channel SportsMax.

“We’re still in discussions with the TTFA re the proposed Tier One and Tier Two, and we also have the contractual agreements with ourselves, Ascension and SportsMax being put together by our lawyers.”

The former Sports Minister continued, “Things are in stream. We (wouldn’t) start as planned this weekend. We have put together a game to be played, the final of the (First Citizens) Cup in lieu of the deceased Jason Marcano.”

The 35-year-old Marcano, the former St Ann’s Rangers, San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC midfielder/striker, died in a vehicular accident on May 30.

Asked when exactly the league would kick off, Sancho responded, “We have the launch of the Cup and that will give all the indications as to what is the next step. All the information will be given subsequently as it relates to when the league will start etcetera.

“We’re excited to know that First Citizens has shown interest in partnering with us,” Sancho added. “We hope to have one or two pleasant surprises for spectators and fans alike.”