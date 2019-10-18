Red Force bowl off Super50 preparations

TT’s Red Force senior cricketers will begin preparations in earnest for the upcoming regional season with a practice match at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, on Sunday.

The match, which bowls off at 9.30 am, will give an opportunity to the leading national cricketers to address the TT Cricket Board selectors ahead of the Cricket West Indies Super50 Tournament which will begin on November 6. The tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis and TT.

The team is coached by former TT and West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon and managed by Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s David Furlonge.

The cricketers are asked to be at the venue by 8.30 am with their coloured playing kit.

TEAM A

Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Ewart Nicholson, Saiba Batoosingh, Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Uthman Muhammed, Daniel St Clair, Jayden Seales, Mbeki Joseph, Crystian Thurton, Jaron Alfred, Joshua James

TEAM B

Kyle Hope, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Odean Smith, Jon Russ Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Akeil Cooper, Kamil Pooran, Kissoondath Magram, Mario Belcon