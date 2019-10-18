Prisons Service move to top spot in Super League

PRISONS SERVICE moved from third to first place in the Terminix Super League on Wednesday.

In a Match Day Three encounter at the UTT Ground in O’Meara, Arima, Prisons defeated hosts and overnight leaders UTT 2-0, with items from Nathan Julien, in the 20th minute, and Anthony Parris, in the 62nd.

Like UTT, FC Santa Rosa had their two-game win streak snapped on Wednesday, by a similar 2-0 result, against Police, at the Dibe Recreation Ground in Long Circular, St James.

Isaiah Pryce broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute and Dwayne Gonzales found the back of the net in the 83rd.

Tee Jay Cadiz struck in the 79th minute as Bethel United edged Club Sando Uprising Youths 1-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella.

San Fernando Giants defeated Guaya United 2-1 at Plaisance Park, San Fernando. Keon Figaro put Giants ahead in the 15th but Ronaldo Ragoo tied the scores in the 24th. However, Giants got the go-ahead goal 10 minutes later, from Keston Grant.

RSSR FC came from a goal down to beat Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, Mucurapo.

Eric Charles gave Petit Valley/Diego Martin United a ninth minute lead, but RSSR FC rallied in the second half, with strikes from Osaze Springer (75th), Hakim Gulston (82nd) and Kerron Mitchell (85th).

The scheduled match between Metal X Erin FC and Queen’s Park, at the Erin Recreation Ground, did not play.

Weekend Match Day Four Fixtures –

Saturday – Police vs Club Sando Uprising Youths, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm; UTT vs Matura ReUnited, UTT O’Meara, Arima, 7 pm.

Sunday – Prisons Service vs Guaya United, YTC Arouca; Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs San Fernando Giants, St Anthony’s Ground; Queen’s Park vs RSSR FC, St Mary’s Ground, 4 pm; Bethel United vs Metal X Erin FC, Mt Gomery Recreation Ground, 5.30 pm.