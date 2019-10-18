Padarath, Charles fight for water

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and Naparima MP Rodney Charles. -

THE proposed pension hike for MPs should be withheld and the money instead allocated to provide truck-borne water to hard-hit areas of south Trinidad, Naparima MP Rodney Charles has urged.

Things got heated on Wednesday night in the Lower House’s usually sedate Standing Committee on Finance, when two south Trinidad MPs angrily lamented a lack of water in their constituencies.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, already upset at the Government’s apparent tardiness in relocating the Princes Town Regional Corporation, asked what was being done to improve the water supply to his constituents. While he noted a $197,900 increase in the budget’s allocation to the corporation to provide water trucks, Padarath said such contractors were refusing to supply more water until they were paid arrears owed to them.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said the arrears would be paid and any further funds required would be sought in the Mid-Year Review.

Paradath replied, “I’d have thought you would be prepared to answer the questions. There are more questions than answers.”

Charles lamented that he gets calls daily from constituents with no water.

“The reservoirs are low, yet the dry season has not started. Is this allocation enough for the dry season?”

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the corporation has been allotted a 50 per cent rise in its water trucking budget, from $402,100 last year to $600,000 this year.

Charles stormed, “Given the realities, is this adequate?”

Imbert hit back, “Which allocation would you like me to cut?”

Charles retorted, “The indexed pension for MPs! Cut that!”

The Opposition had previously opposed hike in the pensions of MPs and other officeholders during debate in the Senate and Lower House last June on the the Miscellaneous Provisions (Tax Amnesty, Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations) Bill 2019.