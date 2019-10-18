Memorable quips from Speaker Brigid Annisette-George

Speaker of the House Brigid Annisette-George. Photo by Roger Jacob

SPEAKER Bridgid Annisette-George showed a sparkling wit to hold her ground amid the banter between Government and Opposition MPs in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives this week. Here are a few noteworthy quips from her:

* “I would not put myself there at all.” Said to Couva North MP Rudy Indarsingh who had told her "Don’t put words in my mouth."

* “How many?” Said to Moonilal who had asked “how much” new people had been hired at the EBC.

* “You can go outside and remonstrate.” Said to Princes Town MP Barry Padarath upset at her ruling.

* “No, no! I’m in charge here! And I know you love to hear me say that.” Said to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal saying he would hand over his line of questioning to Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh.