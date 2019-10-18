Legal action against Facebook user

TO SUE: Vibert Small, a perifocal opertor (one who sprays for mosquitoes). -

MINISTRY of Health staff member Vibert Small has started legal action for defamation against the woman who accused him on social media of being a “bandit pretending to spray for mosquitoes.”

His attorneys are now demanding that Sharon Meighoo-Gildharry, of Roystonia, Couva, provide them with the details which led her to suspect he was a bandit.

“Was it something said by him directlyand/or indirectly? Was it something he did and/or something he failed to do? Was it his appearance and/or gender and/or physiognomy? Was it his ethnicity?” asked a pre-action protocol letter sent to her by Small’s attorneys.

Small is also asking for an “unqualified public retraction,” of prominence, from Meighoo-Gildharry and a substantial sum in damages “to demonstrate the baselessness of the allegations” and to compensate him for the injury to his reputation, financial loss and considerable distress he says he suffered.

He is represented by attorneys Keith Scotland, Asha Watkins-Montserin, Keisha Kydd-Hannibal and Sarah Ramsingh.

Meighoo-Gildharry was given seven days to respond.

After Meighoo-Gildharry’s post went viral, the Health Ministry issued a statement confirming that Small was a legitimate member of staff. He is a perifocal operator with the ministry.

It said: “The public is advised that Vibert Small is a bona fide member of staff of the Insect Vector Control Division (IVCD) of the Ministry of Health.

“Mr Small was authorised to perform insect vector control work in the Westmoorings area on the day in question.

“Additionally, a senior official of the IVCD received a call from a member of the public who sought confirmation that Mr Small was in fact a member of staff. The IVCD official confirmed that Mr Small was a member of staff and was carrying out the work of the Ministry of Health as scheduled.”