I can still contribute DJ Bravo considers T20 return…

Dwayne Bravo of Trinbago Knight Riders. - Ashley Allen - CPL T20

DWAYNE Bravo last played a T20 International more than three years ago, but the second most experienced player in the history of T20 cricket said he is considering a return.

Bravo, who last played for West Indies in a T20 match in September 2016, has 450 T20 matches under his belt. He is only behind his fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard, who has lined up in 490 matches.

Bravo, 36, has played 66 T20 matches for West Indies taking 52 wickets at an economy rate of 8.46. In the batting department, he has scored 1,142 runs at an average of 24.29.

The all rounder is happy with the decision by Cricket West Indies to rehire Phil Simmons to coach West Indies after coaching the team from 2015 to 2016.

Bravo said, “Is the best news ever, I think he deserves it...they always say once you live your life the right way things will happen for you. Simmons exited, he went Afghanistan he had success there, he went to St Kitts (and Nevis Patriots) he had success with St Kitts the few years he was there.”

Bravo said Simmons recently led Barbados Tridents to the 2019 CPL title and that proves he is a winner. “Over the years his stats have shown as a coach that he knows what he is doing and he is a players coach and that is what you want.”

Bravo believes Simmons, who was rehired on Monday, and new white ball captain (T20 and 50-over) Kieron Pollard will be a fruitful combination.

Bravo, who retired from international cricket in October 2018, said he is thinking about a return to T20 International cricket with the number of changes in West Indies cricket including new president Ricky Skerritt. “It cross my mind yes. Obviously when the president changed at the start of the year just before the World Cup I did make myself available for selection for the (50-over) World Cup, but was not selected. I have been thinking of actually coming back and playing T20s, definitely not ODIs. As long as I am healthy and fit I still feel like I can contribute internationally for West Indies, so it is being taught of. You never know, let’s see how next year goes.”

The T20 star missed the entire 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League after injuring a finger on his left hand shortly before the tournament bowled off in early September.

Bravo said he is hoping to return to the field in about six weeks.

“I don’t want to rush it, because again, it is very crucial, my finger, and whenever you have an injury you don’t want to go back into it quick, without it healing properly.”