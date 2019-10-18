Crime Stoppers offers $250,000 for info leading to arrests of YTC escapees

-

FOR information leading to their recapture, Crime Stoppers is offering $50,000 for each of the five youths who escaped from the Youth Training Centre on October 3.

The information was issued by the police in a statement on Friday.

Dillano Marcano, 16, of La Paille Village Drive Caroni; Jaden Fletcher, 16, of Lp#73 Parrylands Village, Guapo; Anthony Ramsumair, 19, of 12 New Village Extension, La Fortune, Woodland; Shakeel Brian Seepersad, 17, of 24 Sea Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin; and Darren Scott, 17, of O'meara Road, Carapo Village, Arima are all charged with murder and were awaiting trial.

The police is asking members of the public to circulate the photos and contact the nearest police station if they see the escapees or have any information at 999, 911, 555, 800 or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.