[UPDATED] Cops shoot man in hostage drama

A Chaguanas man died in hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained from police after a stand-off with members of the Central Division on Friday afternoon.

Police said Keon Paria, 34, who has a firearm's user's licence and owns a pistol went to his Biljah Road, Chaguanas home at around 5.30 pm when he got into an argument with his girlfriend and her mother. The girlfriend is said to be the sister of a prominent local television host.

During the altercation, Paria fired shots without hitting either women. Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. Members of the Central Division led by Snr Supt Hunt and including ASP Wayne Mystar and ASP Richard Smith went to the scene where Mystar attempted to de-escalate the situation and called for the man to surrender.

He threatened officers from an alley at the side of the house and raised his pistol prompting police who were positioned in a neighbour's yard to shoot him.

He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for treatment where he was later declared dead.