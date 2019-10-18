Cop in court for pointing gun

File photo.

A POLICE officer appeared in the Chaguanas magistrates' court a short while ago to answer a charge of common assault. He is alleged to have pointed a gun at a woman and a social welfare counsellor.

The police officer, who is attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch, Port of Spain, appeared before magistrate Nikolas Ali.

Ali read two charges to the officer that on August 26, he committed a common assault on the woman and the counsellor.

The charges arose from an incident in which the cop and his ex-girlfriend went for counselling. During the session, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. He also pointed the gun at the counsellor.

The charge was laid indictably and the police officer was not called upon to plead.

Attorney Terry Boyer who represented the policeman, pleaded for bail, saying he had no previous conviction or pending cases. He asked Ali to grant bail of a reasonable sum in order for his client to access it today, because of the sensitive nature of the unit he is attached to in the police service.

Ali granted him $50,000 bail to reappear on November 15.