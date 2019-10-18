Cepep ordered to pay $1.9m

The Cepep Company has been ordered to pay a contracting company $1.9 million for money owed for work done on the Talparo Health Centre. Justice Ricky Rahim yesterday made the order as he delivered judgment in Xander Contractors Ltd’s favour.

He has also ordered the Cepep Company to pay 2.5 per cent interest and prescribed costs. Xander Contractors claimed it was owed the money for work it did on the health centre in 2015, while the state-owned special purpose company countered that it owed nothing, since the work done was incomplete.

Testifying at the trial in the Port of Spain High Court were the Cepep Company’s CEO Keith Eddy and Merril Jacob, a quantity surveyor with IT McLeod, a local firm hired by the company, to evaluate the work done at the health centre.

Eddy said a forensic audit had been done of the health centre contracts and there was no evidence that the work was completed according to specifications.

He admitted that the forensic audit report was not disclosed in the company’s defence because there would be legal ramifications, as a non-disclosure agreement had been signed. Eddy said the audit found the work at the health centre was of a poor standard and incomplete.

Eddy also said the copany hired the firm IT McLeod to evaluate the work done on all the health centre contracts. The company became the centre of attention in recent weeks after Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced a 15 per cent pay increase for Cepep workers.

The minister had to give assurances that there will be not cuts in the number of workers nor will there be a cut in the hours of work despite a decreased subvention.

Xander Contractors Ltd was represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh and Kiel Tacklalsingh. Cepep was represented by Farai Masaisai, instructed by the firm Hove and Associates.